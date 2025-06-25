Nicola Sturgeon to visit Seamus Heaney HomePlace for Northern Ireland launch of her memoir
The event marks the Northern Ireland launch of her much-anticipated memoir, Frankly. Sturgeon will be in conversation with Northern Irish writer and journalist Susan McKay.
Frankly traces Sturgeon's journey from her working-class upbringing in Ayrshire to the top of Scottish politics.
During her time as leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), she became both the country's first female and longest-serving First Minister and one of the most prominent figures in UK politics.
The memoir covers a politically tumultuous period that included the Scottish Independence Referendum, Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic, and frequent negotiations with Westminster leaders.
Throughout her leadership, Sturgeon worked alongside or in opposition to five British Prime Ministers, from David Cameron to Rishi Sunak. In Frankly, she also reflects on her relationships with political figures such as Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Donald Trump and her former SNP colleague Alex Salmond.
Organisers at Seamus Heaney HomePlace say the evening will offer a rare and candid insight into the pressures of frontline politics, as well as the personal challenges Sturgeon faced as a woman in power.
Nicola Sturgeon in conversation with Susan McKay will take place at Seamus Heaney HomePlace on Tuesday, August 19 at 7.30pm. Tickets priced at £22.50 go on sale at 10am on Thursday, June 26 on the Seamus Heaney HomePlace website www.seamusheaneyhome.com and from box office, Tel: 028 7938 7444.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.