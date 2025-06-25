Scotland’s former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, will launch her memoir, Frankly, at a special literary event hosted by Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy

Scotland’s former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, will make her only scheduled appearance in Northern Ireland this summer at a special literary event hosted by Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy.

The event marks the Northern Ireland launch of her much-anticipated memoir, Frankly. Sturgeon will be in conversation with Northern Irish writer and journalist Susan McKay.

Frankly traces Sturgeon's journey from her working-class upbringing in Ayrshire to the top of Scottish politics.

During her time as leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), she became both the country's first female and longest-serving First Minister and one of the most prominent figures in UK politics.

The memoir covers a politically tumultuous period that included the Scottish Independence Referendum, Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic, and frequent negotiations with Westminster leaders.

Throughout her leadership, Sturgeon worked alongside or in opposition to five British Prime Ministers, from David Cameron to Rishi Sunak. In Frankly, she also reflects on her relationships with political figures such as Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Donald Trump and her former SNP colleague Alex Salmond.

Organisers at Seamus Heaney HomePlace say the evening will offer a rare and candid insight into the pressures of frontline politics, as well as the personal challenges Sturgeon faced as a woman in power.

