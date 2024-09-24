Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are concerned for the well-being of 17-year-old Erin Hamill, who was last seen at Newcastle Bus Depot on Monday 23 September 2024.

"She was last seen wearing a turquoise jacket, black leggings and pink Converse boots.

