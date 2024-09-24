Northern Ireland appeal: Urgent appeal for information on missing Erin Hamill last seen at Newcastle Bus Depot on Monday 23rd September 23
Police are concerned for the well-being of 17-year-old Erin Hamill, who was last seen at Newcastle Bus Depot on Monday 23 September 2024.
"She was last seen wearing a turquoise jacket, black leggings and pink Converse boots.
"If anyone has seen Erin or has any information regarding Erin's whereabouts please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1938 of 23/09/24.”
