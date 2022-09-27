It was from Greenisland that Jonny, who makes his 100th cap against Greece in Athens tonight, and his brother Corry were scouted and signed for Manchester United.

In the crowd at tonight’s game is Jonny’s coach at the Co Antrim club 20 years ago, Jeff Montgomery.

He recalled the Leicester captain’s playing days at Greenisland: “He played as a 13-year-old in the Under 15 team. He played two years up.

Jonny Evans was drafted into the Northern Ireland squad from the U21s as defensive cover in 2006. Picture by Brian Little

“He had that bit of height, he was a wee bit stronger, he was very, very good as a young lad.”

Jonny had also played for Carnmoney Colts and Lisburn Youth before arriving at Greenisland, a club which proudly displays the international jerseys of many of its past players including his brother Corry and fellow centre back Craig Cathcart.

While still a member of Greenisland Boys, Jonny travelled back and forth to Manchester, often returning with training tips from Old Trafford.

Eventually his parents Jackie and Dawn made the move to England.

Jonny Evans' former coach at Greenisland Boys FC, Jeff Montgomery. Picture: PressEye / Philip Magowan

Jeff said: “I’d worked with Jackie at Shorts. They made that sacrifice for Jonny and for Corry as well, you needed to live close to the club you played for.

“I’m sure United look back at some of the centre halves they’ve had over the years and why they let Jonny go is beyond me.

“Jonny has had a great career. Corry has too.

“We were there for his first game for Northern Ireland against Spain, I’ll always remember one of the first passes he played was a 50-yard diagonal from left back to outside right.”

Michael O'Neill, Jonny Evans and Gerry Armstrong pay a visit to Greenisland FC

Jeff, who is at the game in Greece with other members of Greenisland FC, said: “Jonny is the same as he was when he was a child if you bump into him now, there’s no airs and graces about him, he always stops and says hello. He was born and bred in Rathcoole, he always remembers his roots, he always remembers people, he’s a very, very humble lad.

“There’s been many a better coach than myself that has helped him along his way. The part I’ve played in it is minute, but just to say that I coached him for a while is more of an honour for me.

“To be here for his 100th cap, being Greenisland guys is an honour for us too.”

Jeff added: “He was a great kid, he’s a great adult, a great human being. He’s an example to any young professional coming through, the way he has led his life.