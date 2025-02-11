Northern Ireland Church minister diagnosed with autism in 50s said he spent many years "masking" his condition

NI artist Keith Drury

Former Presbyterian minister in Belfast for almost two decades, Keith Drury, has revealed that ‘masking’ his condition helped him cope with a profession that involved a lot of social contact.

The former church minister, who was diagnosed in his 50s, told BBC News NI that “meeting people was quite difficult, and saying the first words, saying 'hello', I found quite hard”.

In Northern Ireland, the Autism NI Helpline has seen a 400% increase in demand over the past four years from adults seeking support.

And research has suggested that, like Keith, there are many other adults who do not know they are autistic.

Carrickfergus Way, the latest artwork from Keith Drury

Meanwhile, the BBC report adds that a recent study of primary care records in England suggests that over 250,000 people over the age of 50 may be autistic but undiagnosed.

Mr Drury had worked in the health service before becoming a Presbyterian minister in Belfast for almost two decades.

"I'm autistic, and through those years in the church, they were probably very stressful years," he told the BBC.

"Even getting up each time in the pulpit was masking in many ways.

"I thought it would not require any public speaking; I was quite confident of that.

"It didn't quite work out like that!"

After leaving the ministry, Mr Drury is now a successful artist.

He told BBC News NI that his decision to leave his career as a church minister to take up art full-time was about "recovery, it was also about survival".

"I exhibited all the normal things that you would expect with an autistic person, but I had learnt also through the church very cleverly to mask most things," he said.

It was only when Keith's wife Deborah completed a doctorate in how technology could help reduce anxiety among autistic children, though, that he realised he may also be autistic.

The couple were also patrons of their local branch of the National Autistic Society charity.

This eventually it led him to seek a referral from his GP for an assessment.

"We thought, 'Well, OK, maybe that's what explains my history from five years of age and all the things that I've been trying to learn to control, things I've been learning to mask,'" he said.

Keith said his autism diagnosis made sense of a lot of things he had experienced since childhood.