Northern Ireland country singer Derrick Mehaffey laid to rest in Co Tyrone

By David Young, PA
Published 28th Aug 2024, 14:46 BST
The coffin of country music star Derrick Mehaffey arrives at Donacavey Church of Ireland Parish Church, Fintona in Co Tyrone, for his committal service. Picture date: Wednesday August 28, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story FUNERAL Mehaffey. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA WireThe coffin of country music star Derrick Mehaffey arrives at Donacavey Church of Ireland Parish Church, Fintona in Co Tyrone, for his committal service. Picture date: Wednesday August 28, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story FUNERAL Mehaffey. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Country singer Derrick Mehaffey has been laid to rest in Co Tyrone.

The popular entertainer died suddenly in hospital on Monday at the age of 78.

Mourners gathered in rain at the graveyard outside Donacavey Church of Ireland church in Fintona for a committal service on Wednesday afternoon.

Canon John Woods led prayers at the graveside as family and friends said a final farewell to the singer.

Mehaffey, a Fintona native, made his name in the Irish showband scene of the 1960s and at a time was dubbed Ireland’s Cliff Richard.

The talented keyboard player was lead singer for the band Derrick and the Sounds – a band Mehaffey originally formed with school friends from Omagh Academy.

He also fronted showbands The Royal, The Conquerors and The Paddy Cole Band in the 1970s.

He later left the island of Ireland to move to live in Canada for a period.

Daniel O’Donnell described Mehaffey as a “true gentleman” as he expressed sympathies before Wednesday’s service.

“My deepest sympathy to his wife Shirley and his extended family at this sad time. May he rest in peace,” he said.

