The Gettys travelled to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the 65th GRAMMY Awards 2023.

A landmark moment in the pair’s career, which has seen them rise to fame as the world’s most successful hymn writing duo, the local couple were nominated alongside world-renowned artists such as Willie Nelson, the Gaither Vocal Band and Karen Peck & New River.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were nominated in the Best Roots Gospel Album Category which is for albums that feature more than 50 per cent playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.

Described by the couple as their “love letter to Northern Ireland”, Confessio showcases 15 modern and timeless hymns including renditions of Be Thou My Vision, Amazing Grace and It Is Well With My Soul, as well as their own In Christ Alone and Immigrant’s Song.

Recorded on the North Coast as the Getty’s spent time at home during the pandemic, Confessio traces their journey back to Northern Ireland to explore the connection between the island’s enduring faith music heritage and its legacy in America, from St Patrick and Be Thou My Vision to their own work and Kristyn’s duet version of In Christ Alone with Alison Krauss.

It highlights traditional Irish melodies and instrumentation and features performances from an array of guests including multiple GRAMMY-award winning artists Alison Krauss, Ricky Skaggs and Kirk Whalum, as well as their daughters making an appearance.

Speaking after the Grammys, Keith Getty said being nominated for an award is the “ultimate accolade in music”.

Keith and Kristyn Getty, who were nominated for a Grammy Award

"It’s a privilege and huge encouragement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sir James Galway got nominated five times.

"In one sense it’s just something on a piece of paper, it doesn’t suddenly make you better. We got the Queen’s honours a number of years ago and it’s one of those things that sits on your Wikapedia and your biogs for ever, so it’s a privilege.”