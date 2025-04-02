Northern Ireland weather: Cloud-free sky makes sparkling day with more sunshine to enjoyThis extraordinary property exudes character and sophistication, perfect for those seeking a 'once in a life time' home in one of Belfast’s most iconic buildings.

This home has private and sole access to the Bell Tower, which boasts stunning 360 panoramic views over Belfast and it's coastline. This unrivalled property is only a 10-minute drive from Belfast City Centre, 10-minutes from George Best Airport and a 15-minute drive to the International Airport.

History – The Donegall Family Chapel was designed by architects Lynn & Lanyon and was completed in 1865 as a mortuary Chapel that served as a memorial to the 3rd Marquess’s son, Frederick Richard, the Earl of Belfast.

The Chapel’s gothic revival style is mirrored in Belfast Castle and Castle Leslie, and is an extremely rare find in Ireland.

See it on Propertypal here