Northern Ireland property: Crawfordsburn mansion "Ballywooley House" has true character and offers the rare combination of convenience with total privacy

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 18th Dec 2024, 15:10 BST
Updated 18th Dec 2024, 15:16 BST
"Ballywooley House is a home of true character and charm due to its history dating back to c.1902.

The property, not far from the sea, has a delightful ambience and the location offers the rare combination of convenience with total privacy.

See it here for yourself on Propertypal

'Ballywooley House', 173 Crawfordsburn Road, Crawfordsburn, BT19 1BT

1.

'Ballywooley House', 173 Crawfordsburn Road, Crawfordsburn, BT19 1BT Photo: propertypal

Photo Sales
'Ballywooley House', 173 Crawfordsburn Road, Crawfordsburn, BT19 1BT

2.

'Ballywooley House', 173 Crawfordsburn Road, Crawfordsburn, BT19 1BT Photo: propertypal

Photo Sales
'Ballywooley House', 173 Crawfordsburn Road, Crawfordsburn, BT19 1BT

3.

'Ballywooley House', 173 Crawfordsburn Road, Crawfordsburn, BT19 1BT Photo: propertypal

Photo Sales
'Ballywooley House', 173 Crawfordsburn Road, Crawfordsburn, BT19 1BT

4.

'Ballywooley House', 173 Crawfordsburn Road, Crawfordsburn, BT19 1BT Photo: propertypal

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Northern Ireland
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice