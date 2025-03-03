This impressive country residence was originally constructed in 1901 and is one of the finest examples of Edwardian architecture in Ireland.
Designed by Vincent Craig the house comprises the main dwelling set over two stories with a third attic storey adorned with an entrance tower.
Rathmoyle is listed as a Grade ‘A’ building by the Ulster Architectural Heritage Society and is regarded as one of the best examples of Edwardian ‘Art Nouveau’ architecture styles in Ireland.
