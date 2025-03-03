Northern Ireland Property: Impressive Helens Bay 1901 country residence one of the best examples of Edwardian ‘Art Nouveau’ architecture

Rathmoyle is one of Northern Ireland’s finest country houses set amidst 8 acres of manicured landscaped gardens.

This impressive country residence was originally constructed in 1901 and is one of the finest examples of Edwardian architecture in Ireland.

Designed by Vincent Craig the house comprises the main dwelling set over two stories with a third attic storey adorned with an entrance tower.

Rathmoyle is listed as a Grade ‘A’ building by the Ulster Architectural Heritage Society and is regarded as one of the best examples of Edwardian ‘Art Nouveau’ architecture styles in Ireland.

Rathmoyle House, 40 Craigdarragh Road, Helens Bay, Bangor, BT19 1UB

