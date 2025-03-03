Northern Ireland property: This is 'Willoughby Lodge' an individual and eye catching blend of Victorian and modern architecture - now on the market

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 14:22 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 14:29 BST
'Willoughby Lodge' is one of Enniskillen Town's most unique and exemplary properties.

Built between 1830 and 1840 by the Earl of Enniskillen, 'Willoughby Lodge' is a fine example of Victorian Architecture, providing what is very much an individual and eye catching exterior of Grade B1 listing, recently extended and refurbished to offer a seamless blend of Victorian and modern architecture.

See it here

Willoughby Lodge, 5 Willoughby Place, Enniskillen, BT74 7EX

1.

Willoughby Lodge, 5 Willoughby Place, Enniskillen, BT74 7EX Photo: PROPERTYPAL

Photo Sales
Willoughby Lodge, 5 Willoughby Place, Enniskillen, BT74 7EX

2.

Willoughby Lodge, 5 Willoughby Place, Enniskillen, BT74 7EX Photo: propertypal

Photo Sales
Willoughby Lodge, 5 Willoughby Place, Enniskillen, BT74 7EX

3.

Willoughby Lodge, 5 Willoughby Place, Enniskillen, BT74 7EX Photo: propertypal

Photo Sales
Willoughby Lodge, 5 Willoughby Place, Enniskillen, BT74 7EX

4.

Willoughby Lodge, 5 Willoughby Place, Enniskillen, BT74 7EX Photo: propertypal

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Northern IrelandVictorian
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice