Northern Ireland travel: Belfast City Airport flies High as UK’S most punctual airport 2024

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 31st Mar 2025, 12:00 BST
Belfast City Airport has been confirmed as the UK’s Most Punctual Airport for the second year in a row, according to the latest data from the Civil Aviation Authority.

The airport continues to lead the way with an exceptional on-time arrivals and departures performance, ranking top across the 25 major UK airports surveyed.

Mark Beattie, Chief Operating Officer at Belfast City Airport, said: “At Belfast City Airport, we are dedicated to offering our passengers a seamless and stress-free experience from the moment they arrive.

“This means travellers can enjoy the fastest start to their journey, spending less time in queues and more time relaxing before their flight.

Michael McDowell, Airfield Operations Manager, and Judith Davis, Airport Operations ManagerMichael McDowell, Airfield Operations Manager, and Judith Davis, Airport Operations Manager
Michael McDowell, Airfield Operations Manager, and Judith Davis, Airport Operations Manager

“We understand that time matters and are proud to provide the efficiency and convenience that our passengers expect, all while maintaining the highest standards of safety and service.

“Being confirmed as the UK’s most punctual airport is a testament to our team, who work hard to maximise performance and efficiencies, and it’s their commitment to excellence that has earned Belfast City Airport this accolade for a second year.”

Located just five minutes from Belfast city centre, Belfast City Airport is a quick and seamless travel option for passengers.

It currently operates routes to must-see destinations across the UK, Europe and beyond in partnership with its five airline partners, Aer Lingus, British Airways, easyJet, KLM and Loganair, and charter partners Royal Caribbean, Travel Solutions and TUI.

