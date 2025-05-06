Northern Ireland Weather: Don't pack away your summer shorts yet as high pressure is the theme this week staying fine and settled

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There is no reason to pack away your summer clothes anytime soon with more sunshine still forecast this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

High pressure is well and truly the theme of the weather through this week staying fine and settled for most of us, says Meteorologist Alex Burkill.

He said the ‘afternoon will feature sunny skies and light winds for the vast majority of the UK’ .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile any fog patches in Northern Ireland soon cleared this morning leading to a ‘dry day with some bright or sunny intervals, some cloud bubbling up by the afternoon’.

The Met Office add that it will be ‘quite warm in any afternoon sunshine’ with a maximum temperature 17 °C.

And tonight will be ‘dry’ with variable amounts of cloud and some clear spells, light winds and a minimum temperature 5 °C.

Meanwhile tomorrow (Wednesday) will be ‘another dry and settled day with some sunny intervals’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forecasters say it will feel ‘pleasantly warm in the afternoon sunshine with a Maximum temperature 18 °C’.

People pictured enjoying very sunny Belfast City Hall. Picture By: Arthur Allison /Pacemaker Press.

Meanwhile the outlook for Thursday to Saturday is that it will ‘remain dry and settled with sunny spells but some cloudier weather at times too’.

It will feel ‘warm in any afternoon sunshine’.

And the outlook for Saturday 10 May - Monday 19 May is: ‘Dry across the vast majority of the UK with clear or sunny spells but also some patchy cloud.

‘Cloud will likely thicken across the far north and northwest during the weekend with some outbreaks of rain for a time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enjoying a beautiful sunny Monday May bank holiday at Antrim Castle Gardens & Clotworthy House. Picture By: Arthur Allison /Pacemaker Press.

‘There is also a small risk of some heavy showers in the far south or southwest.

‘Through the following week, high pressure will be dominant across the UK.

‘This will bring predominantly fine and dry weather for the majority of places.

‘A few light showers are possible at times, but heavy rainfall is not expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enjoying a beautiful sunny Monday May bank holiday at Antrim Castle Gardens & Clotworthy House. Picture By: Arthur Allison /Pacemaker Press.

‘Temperatures are likely to be slightly above normal for the time of year, although there is a chance of some cold nights’.

And looking even further ahead – Tuesday 20 May - Tuesday 3 Jun – the outlook is: ‘Fairly typical weather for the time of year is most likely through this period.

‘Overall, fine and dry weather is more likely to dominate although this will be interspersed with occasional spells of rain and showers, with a risk of heavy rain and thunderstorms in places.