Another gorgeous day again in Northern Ireland with wall-to-wall sunshine and a maximum temperature of 22 °C.

This is yet another day for the shorts and T-shirts with ‘another dry and settled day with prolonged sunshine for all’.

Forecaster’s in the Met Office say: ‘Feeling pleasant in the sunshine with seasonally very warm afternoon temperatures, especially in the west, whilst a touch cooler near coasts.

‘Light northeastery winds and a maximum temperature 22 °C’.

And tonight will be ‘dry for all with late sunshine leading to largely clear skies overnight in the west’.

‘Further east, patchy cloud spreads westwards from the coast with clear spells here’ and a minimum temperature 3 °C.

Tomorrow (Friday) will see ‘any lingering cloud quickly clearing to leave another dry day with prolonged sunshine and mostly very warm afternoon temperatures, a touch cooler near eastern coasts’.

Enjoying glorious sunshine at Balmoral Show

There will be ‘light easterly winds’ and a maximum temperature 22 °C.

The outlook for Saturday to Monday is also positive as forecaster’s say ‘dry throughout with plenty long periods of sunshine’ and ‘generally light northeasterly winds’.

Meanwhile temperatures remain ‘seasonally very warm’.

Looking at the long range forecast, the Met Office advise that for Monday 19 May - Wednesday 28 May ‘most of the UK will be fine with sunny spells during the first half of this period’.

Thousands of people attended with four days of sunshine forecast.

‘A few showers are possible in the southeast at first but otherwise the majority of places will be dry.

‘Temperatures are likely to be above normal for the time of year.

‘Into the bank holiday weekend and following week, a change in weather type is expected.

‘More unsettled conditions are likely to develop, with weather systems moving in from the Atlantic.

‘This will bring spells of rain to many areas, perhaps heavy at times, with a risk of strong winds in places.

‘Some drier and brighter intervals are likely between systems.

‘Temperatures will probably be near normal or slightly above’

And the forecast for Thursday 29 May - Thursday 12 Jun is ‘changeable weather conditions are expected during the end of May and into the first half of June’.

‘Spells of wet weather with showers or longer spells of rain are likely to be interspersed with drier, sunnier periods.

‘Overall, it will likely be wettest in the west and driest in the east.