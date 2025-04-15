Northern Ireland weather: Met Office Yellow Weather Warning for rain forecast tomorrow leaving sun worshippers once again carrying ☔️

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather warning for rain Northern Ireland starting tomorrow at 2am – and lasting to 9pm.

The forecaster’s say the rain will be ‘persistent, and at times heavy rain bringing some disruption to travel and potential for local flooding’.

It adds the public should expect:

flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible

some interruption to power supplies and other services

spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

The Met Office say the ‘rain will develop through the early hours of Wednesday, heavy at times, and lasting for much of the day’.

‘Most areas within the warning will see 20-30 mm of rain, but a few spots could see 50-60 mm particularly over the high ground of Antrim and Down. Rain will ease from the west Wednesday evening’.

Today we have had ‘a dry and sunny start’ with ‘cloud building through late morning, though remaining mainly bright and sunny with just the odd shower’.

According to the Met Office there will be a maximum temperature 11 °C.

Tonight, it will be ‘dry at first with some early evening brightness, but cloud and rain spreading northwest through the evening and overnight, rain becoming quite heavy and persistent’.

The Met Office add that there will be ‘freshening winds’ and a minimum temperature of 3 °C.

And tomorrow (Wednesday) will be ‘a cool, cloudy and rainy day’ with ‘quite persistent rain with heavy outbreaks at times’ which can ‘become quite windy with coastal gales possible’ and a maximum temperature of 10 °C.

And the outlook for Thursday to Saturday is little better – Met Office forecaster’s say it will be ‘unsettled and changeable’ with ‘sunshine and scattered showers on Thursday and early Friday, more persistent and heavy rain possible later Friday and through Saturday’.

The news comes as Met Office Chief Meteorologist Matthew Lehnert explained: “After a long spell of high pressure bringing dry weather and sunshine, gloomier and unsettled conditions are on the horizon.

"Low pressure has become established to the west of the UK bringing cloud, rain showers, and lower temperatures for many.

“More persistent and heavy rain is expected on Tuesday into early Wednesday.

"A low-pressure system near Portugal is of particular interest as it moves towards the UK, bringing with it potentially heavy rain and thunderstorms.

"We have issued a yellow warning for rain from midday on Tuesday until Wednesday afternoon. The warning covers southwest England, Wales, and the northwest of England.

“High rainfall totals are possible, but given the recent dry conditions, significant impacts are not anticipated.

"The situation remains under close watch, with further wet conditions anticipated on Thursday and another weather front moving in on Friday.”

And looking further ahead – Saturday 19 Apr - Monday 28 Apr will see ‘mixed conditions across the UK at the start of this period’.

‘Showers or longer spells of rain are likely across many regions, these heavy at times with a risk of hail and thunder, perhaps accompanied by strong winds.

‘Some drier and brighter interludes are also likely at times, but probably with large amounts of cloud.

‘Temperatures will likely be near normal overall. Into the following week, a similar pattern is likely at first with unsettled conditions at times with a risk of some heavy rain or showers.

‘Later in the week settled weather is expected to become more prevalent, with more in the way of dry, sunny weather beginning to develop.

‘Temperatures will probably be around normal or slightly above’.

And looking even further ahead – Tuesday 29 Apr - Tuesday 13 May – ‘Late April into early May will probably see a good deal of settled weather with high pressure patterns most likely to dominate.

‘Whilst some spells of wetter, more unsettled weather are possible at times, much of the period is expected be fine and dry.