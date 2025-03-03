Northern Ireland weather: Spring has officially arrived with Pancake Tuesday poised to be 'a mostly dry, bright day with hazy sunny spells' and above average temperatures

Northern Ireland has been spared the sub zero temperatures experienced in England overnight thanks to thick cloud cover.

This meant that the coldest temperature overnight in Northern Ireland was 5.4C recorded at Killylane in County Antrim.

Meteorological spring started on 1st March with ‘Spring is the transition season between winter and summer during which we see days getting longer and temperatures warming’.

The weather in the UK during spring is often a mix of calm, dry and sunny conditions or wet and windy spells.

With the sun high in the sky during spring it means temperatures can rise in the day but stay cool at night due to the moderating effect of the ocean temperature.

Met Office Meteorologist Greg Dewhurst added that we were seeing a ‘chilly start with a weather front that is rather weak in nature’.

He added that this morning Northern Ireland saw a ‘cloudy damp start some outbreaks of drizzly rain in places’.

He added that this week ‘winds are light and temperatures reaching low double figures’ adding that ‘cloud cover across Northern Ireland actually keeps temperatures up whilst it is below zero in parts of southern England’.

He said that for this time of the year the average temperature is ‘around 7-10°C but rising above that in Northern Ireland to 11°C’.

According to the Met Office, today will be ‘mainly cloudy with patchy light rain and a brighter afternoon’.

A Met Office spokesman said today ‘will be a mainly cloudy day with some patchy light rain, mostly over the hills during the morning’ with ‘a few brighter spells developing in the afternoon’.

There will be a ‘a maximum temperature 12 °C’.

And tonight will be ‘a cloudy but mostly dry evening’ where ‘clearer spells will develop through the night from the south, however northern areas will remain largely cloudy’.

There will be a minimum temperature of 7 °C.

And tomorrow, Pancake Tuesday, will be ‘a mostly dry, bright day with hazy sunny spells’ and ‘becoming cloudier through the evening ahead of rain arriving overnight’.

It will be ‘mild and breezy’ with a ‘maximum temperature 12 °C’.

Meanwhile the outlook for Wednesday to Friday is ‘remaining windy, mild and cloudy on Wednesday with patchy light rain’ and ‘outbreaks of rain for a time on Thursday afternoon but lighter winds’.

Meanwhile it will be ‘dry with some sunshine on Friday’.

And the long distance forecast from the Met Office (Friday 7 Mar - Sunday 16 Mar) says: ‘Likely mild at the start of this period and feeling warm in any sunny spells.

‘However, conditions will be fairly changeable with a chance of showers or longer spells of rain across all areas, these more likely, at least at first, in the west.

‘How weather patterns evolve during the following week is unclear but there is an increased chance that high pressure will become more dominant for a time from the north.

‘This would result in a good deal of dry weather but also lead to a downturn in temperatures with a low chance of a colder spell.

‘Low confidence by the end of the period but with an increasing chance of milder but more unsettled conditions developing again’.

Meanwhile, according to Met Office spokesman Nicola Maxey, ‘at the moment High Pressure is dominating the weather across much of the UK bringing a settled spell, with clear skies and warmer day time temperatures’.