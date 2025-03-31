Northern Ireland weather: Wall-to-wall sunshine forecast this week welcoming April with daytime temperatures “a good few degrees above average”

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunny and dry weather is expected to last throughout the week across the UK with daytime temperatures “a good few degrees above average”, the Met Office has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While some short-lived rain and cloudiness may be possible in Northern Ireland, Scotland and north-west England on Monday, the weather is generally expected to remain dry and sunny across the country into next weekend.

The Met Office Northern Ireland say that after ‘a dull, cloudy start some brighter spells may develop late in the morning’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They adds that it will be ‘cloudier again in the afternoon with the odd light shower breaking out’.

It will remain ‘Mild’ with a ‘Maximum temperature 16 °C’.

And tonight ‘will stay dry through the evening and overnight’ meanwhile ‘there will be variable amounts of cloud and increasingly clear spells developing through the night’

They also predict a ‘minimum temperature 5 °C’.

And tomorrow (Tuesday) ‘will be a dry and mild day with prolonged spells of sunshine’.

Met Office add that there will be ‘brisk southeasterly winds’ and a ‘maximum temperature 16 °C’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile the outlook for Wednesday to Friday is even better with ‘dry and settled conditions from Wednesday to Friday with plenty of sunshine on offer and staying mild’.

And according to the UK Met Office, the country is set to enjoy highs of 17-18C, which may even climb to 20C by Thursday, with the south east of the UK expected to enjoy the best of the sunshine.

Simon Partridge, a meteorologist at the Met Office, explained: “High pressure is building over the UK.

Northern Ireland in Sunshine

“(On Monday), Northern Ireland, Scotland and north-west England will be rather cloudy, with the very odd spot of rain possible across north-west Scotland – but all in all, it’s mostly dry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Temperature-wise, we’re looking around about 17C to 18C, and quite widely as well.

“Most parts of the UK will be sort of mid to high teens tomorrow – so yes, a very nice day.

“And then from there on in, it doesn’t change a great deal: most days are fine, dry and sunny, which is great.”

Northern Ireland in Sunshine

Mr Partridge said daytime temperatures are set to climb a few degrees above average every day, though chilly temperatures will likely follow the daytime warmth, with clear skies potentially leading to some frost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Night-time temperatures are almost exactly on average, so overnight we’re getting pretty much what we should be getting.

“But by day it will be a good few degrees above average this week.”

Mr Partridge added: “Because we’ve got light winds and clear skies, and it’s still quite early in the year, there’s still a chance that we’ll see a touch of frost overnight most nights this week, but not much.

“It’s just something for those people that are out and about getting their gardens ready: don’t put the new plants out just yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once temperatures go down to sort of three-ish, you can easily get a touch of frost.”

Northern Ireland in Sunshine

Towards the end of the week, winds may pick up in the West and in the UK’s central areas as the high pressure moves slightly further east, the forecaster added.

“But nothing too bad,” Mr Partridge said.