Northern Irish primary school pupils describe why Remembrance Day is important

Primary pupils and their teachers were among those observing Remembrance Day in Northern Ireland, with the children telling the News Letter their reasons for marking the day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The News Letter was on the ground at Victoria Primary School in Carrickfergus for its annual Poppy Day service, featuring a bagpiper, prayer, and a moment of silent reflection.

Ahead of the event, the 440 pupils had made their own poppies in the form of cut-up drinks bottles, which they had planted on the school lawn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some parents and residents from the surroundnig neighbourhood also came to watch.

Amelia Brown

The closing prayer went: “Ever-living God, we remember those whom you have gathered from the storm of war into the peace of your presence.

"May that same peace calm our fears, bring justice to all peoples, and establish harmony among the nations, for Jesus Christ our Lord.”

Amelia Brown, an 11-year-old pupil in p7, told the News Letter: “I think it’s important to remember those who have honoured the country and have done us a great job in the armed forces, and their families, because they played an important role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Life wouldn’t be as it is today if they hadn’t fought for us."

Chris Fulton, principal

Esme Towers, a nine-year-old in p6, said: “We need to remember those ones who have gone to war to help us, and to save our country.”

And Jude Herron, aged 11 and in p7, said: “I think it’s important because we have to remember those who fought for our country and died fighting for our country. It’s really important to remember them, just for their service and the vital role they played – and their families.”

Chris Fulton, the principal for the last eight years, told the News Letter: “It is a whole school, whole community event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re probably into our fifth year. We think it’s really important that the children across our school have the opportunity to learn about Remembrance Day, the importance of the poppy, and that’s the main reason we do it.

Jude Herron

"Our children in Primary Seven learn about the world wars – we’ve currently been learning about the Belfast Blitz. But this event has grown for us over the years as we’ve welcomed parent and carers and the local community.

"It was just the children to start with, but it has grown and every year we see more and more people joining us. It’s simple, yet poignant.”

Vice-principal Leigh Kernaghan said: “The children thoroughly enjoy the event. They bring in their bottles so they can paint them and create the poppies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The teachers help them, then we come out first thing on the 11th and plant them.

Esme Towers

"We had a special assembly this morning where they were given a wee bit more information about Remembrance Day, and they thoroughly enjoyed that as well.