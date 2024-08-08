One Moment for One Crew: RNLI team from Donaghadee take part in special photo
The charity, which was founded in 1824, asked its volunteers and staff from around Ireland and the UK to take a photo of themselves, their crew or their team, at as close to 18:24 on 1.8.24 as possible.
Representatives including crew, fundraisers and shop volunteers from RNLI communities in Northern Ireland have taken part. The photos have been uploaded to an online portal and will be used to create a montage image.
Donaghadee Lifeboat Station, which opened in 1910, were delighted to be able to bring together their volunteer crew, fundraising team, shop volunteers and operations team, on the harbour and capture a moment in time with our lifeboat Macquarie and the iconic Donaghadee Lighthouse in the background. We extend our deepest thanks to local photographer and supporter of our station, Mr Tom Smith, for capturing this moment.
The RNLI celebrated its 200th anniversary on 4 March this, and this photographic moment is one of a range of events and programmes which the charity has organised to mark its bicentenary.
Anjie Rook, RNLI Associate Director, who is overseeing the RNLI’s 200th anniversary programmes, says:
‘The RNLI has been saving lives at sea for 200 years thanks to its incredible people – the courageous lifeboat crews and lifeguards who put their own lives at risk to save others; the dedicated fundraisers who raise the income to power those rescues; the committed volunteers who give their own time in a range of other roles such as giving out water safety advice or helping to run our retail shops and museums, and the staff who provide vital support to our volunteers.
‘We have encouraged anyone who has some form of involvement with the RNLI to participate in this special One Moment for One Crew photographic event, to capture a record of everyone who, at this moment in time, is playing some part in the RNLI’s lifesaving work, continuing its legacy and securing its future.
‘During our 200th anniversary year we have been remembering our past, celebrating the lifesaving service we provide today, and aiming to inspire future generations of lifesavers and supporters. One Moment for One Crew is very much about celebrating the people of today’s RNLI and, we hope, inspiring those future generations who will take the RNLI into its third century of lifesaving.’
