Open conclusion recorded at inquest into Greek island death of Michael Mosley

By Catherine Wylie, PA
Published 21st Dec 2024, 07:21 GMT
TV doctor Michael Mosley who is to be honoured across BBC radio and TV with a dedicated day when presenters and audiences will be encouraged to do "just one thing" to improve their wellbeing. The broadcaster and columnist died of natural causes last month aged 67 after he went missing on the Greek island of SymiTV doctor Michael Mosley who is to be honoured across BBC radio and TV with a dedicated day when presenters and audiences will be encouraged to do "just one thing" to improve their wellbeing. The broadcaster and columnist died of natural causes last month aged 67 after he went missing on the Greek island of Symi
TV doctor Michael Mosley who is to be honoured across BBC radio and TV with a dedicated day when presenters and audiences will be encouraged to do "just one thing" to improve their wellbeing. The broadcaster and columnist died of natural causes last month aged 67 after he went missing on the Greek island of Symi
​A coroner has recorded an open conclusion regarding the death of TV doctor Michael Mosley, who died on a Greek island after he went for a walk.

In June, a search for the broadcaster and columnist, 67, was launched on Symi, part of the Dodecanese island chain, by emergency services, and his body was found four days later.

Senior coroner for Buckinghamshire, Crispin Butler, said Dr Mosley's death was "indeterminate" and "unascertainable", adding that it "was most likely attributable either to heatstroke (accidental) or non-identified pathological cause".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In written findings, Mr Butler said Dr Mosley's death was not found to be as a result of homicide, suicide, or an accident related to injuries.

A document from the coroner said family evidence confirmed details of the trip, and that they were staying with friends.

"On the morning of June 5 , they travelled to Pedi Beach, arriving late morning.

"Michael had intentionally left his mobile phone back at the house to prevent it getting wet on the ferry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Later in the afternoon Michael decided he was going to walk back home rather than take the ferry.

"He had his rucksack, one litre of water and a biscuit, and had a hat and umbrella.

"Michael was described as looking energetic and cheerful as he set off," the findings document said.

It added: "Ultimately Michael's death was classified as indeterminate, which we would describe as 'unascertainable'."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Recording an open conclusion, Mr Butler said in his written findings: "Michael Mosley collapsed and died on the 5th of June 2024 in a rocky area near Agia Marina Beach, Symi, Dodecanese, Greece .

"There had been high temperatures during this time. Michael's death was not found to be due to homicide, suicide or an accident related to injuries.

"Michael's death was most likely attributable either to heatstroke (accidental) or a non-identified pathological cause. There was nothing of note in toxicology.

"No medical cause of death could be ascertained, meaning Michael's death may have been due to a medical event or as a result of a non-traumatic accident."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dr Mosley was known for popularising the 5:2 diet, a form of intermittent fasting, through his book The Fast Diet, as well as his documentaries on the BBC.

In July, the broadcaster honoured the doctor-turned-science broadcaster with a day dedicated to him, when presenters and audiences where encouraged to do "just one thing" to improve their wellbeing.

He had presented BBC Radio 4's Just One Thing, and the BBC series Trust Me, I'm A Doctor, which looked at healthcare in Britain .

Dr Mosley would regularly push his body during various programmes, and in a 2014 documentary he ingested tapeworms for six weeks.

Related topics:BuckinghamshireBBC
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice