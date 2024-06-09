Orange Order: The Royal Landing, Carrickfergus - 29 fantastic images from huge event

By Roderick McMurray
Published 9th Jun 2024, 12:59 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2024, 13:12 BST
The Royal Landing festival and parade in Carrickfergus on Saturday was a huge success.

The event is held annually to mark the arrival of King William III on his way to the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.

Crowds lined the streets of Carrickfergus on Saturday to enjoy the parade.

Here are 29 fantastic images from the event, captured by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Carrickfergus’ annual celebrations of King William of Orange landing in Ulster.

1. The Royal Landing 2024, Carrickfergus

Carrickfergus’ annual celebrations of King William of Orange landing in Ulster. Photo: Pacemaker

