Huge crowds gathered in the Carrickfergus sunshine on Saturday for the annual Royal Landing Festival.

The long-running Orange pageant, organised by Carrickfergus Historical Re-enactment Group, marks the arrival of King William III on his way to the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.

The main parade of around 40 bands and lodges, from across east Antrim and much further afield, left Woodburn Playing Fields and made its way to the Harbour car park for the re-enactment landing of King William III at Carrickfergus Castle.

Crowds of people lined the streets to see King William on his horse leading the parade of bands and lodges through the town with the good weather providing an added boost to the popular event.

Enjoying the day of colour and pageantry in Carrickfergus

Other events included a historic exhibition at the town hall from 10am to 6pm, with a talk by prominent Orangeman David Hume at 2.15pm.

In the castle harbour car park, traditional musician Willie Drennan performed, there was a Lambeg drumming contest, and historical characters were touring around.

Furthermore, at the nearby green beside the castle, from 11am to 4.30pm there was what organisers called the "re-enactment village", where there was an "Apprentice Boys' Siege Bus".

Money was also raised for Autism NI which was chosen as the event’s charity partner this year.

Castle Guards Flute Band from Carrickfergus keeping in tune along the way at the 2024 festival marking King Billy's landing

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly was in attendance and she wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "Huge crowds, sun shining and much fun at the Royal Landing Parade and Carrickfergus Pageant celebrating the landing of King William of Orange! ...and they let me swing a sword!”

Sammy Wilson MP also posted on X: “Fantastic morning at The Royal Landing in Carrickfergus. We’re here all afternoon at our voter registration stall on the Castle Green.”