Ould Lammas Fair: This is when it is taking place, where it is and why you'd want to go - everything you need to know

The popular fair in Ballycastle will once again see crowds walk the streets in search of the famous local favourite Yellow Man and Dulce.

Crowds will also get to experience the hustle and bustle of the horse trading village, get a thrill on one of the many fun fair rides, or simply take in the atmosphere and local banter on the streets of Ballycastle.

When is the Ould Lammas Fair

A 1980s image from the Ould Lammas Fair

The Fair will run from August 27 - August 30

Where does the Fair take place?

The centuries old Fair takes place in the seaside town of Ballycastle. Co Antrim.

Located on the north easterly tip of County Antrim, Ballycastle lies in the Moyle district.

The Lammas Fair many years ago

Why would you want to go?

The popular Fair has been drawing crowds to the seaside town since the 17th century. The main event is traditionally held on the last Monday and Tuesday of August when the town is transformed by hundreds of stalls lining the streets.

Traders usually range from local artisan, fresh fruit tasty sweet treats and the customary dulce and yellow man.

According to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council 'there is a busy weekend to look forward to with the Heavy Horse Show, horse races on the beach (Saturday 27th) and an outdoor concert and fireworks display on Sunday night (August 28th)'.

A 1980s image of the Ould Lammas Fair

Looking ahead to the event the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, said: “The absence of the Ould Lammas Fair has been felt by many, and I am very pleased to see its return. Regarded as Ireland’s oldest fair, this event has been a feature of Ballycastle for centuries – it is engrained in the town’s history and continues to be a focal point of the summer season for so many people who come from near and far to be a part of it.

“The social side of it is very important to people, and for generations it has brought families, friends, and communities together. Thankfully these connections can be rekindled this year, and it will be a welcome sight to see thousands of visitors in Ballycastle once again, enjoying dulse, yellowman and everything else it has to offer.”

At Fairhill Street, the old tradition of horse trading continues as a reminder of the Fair’s historic origins, and here you can also enjoy pony rides with Riding for the Disabled and a petting farm featuring lots of furry friends and more.

Other attractions will include the popular family fun fair at Quay Road, children’s entertainment, and singing and music through the streets.

Lammas Fair