Patrick Kielty, Johnny Sexton, Jimmy Nesbitt & Tommy Bowe to take part in Amgen Irish Open Pro-Am at Royal County Down

And further celebrities are due to be announced in the coming weeks.

Actor James Nesbitt, best known for his roles in The Hobbit, Cold Feet, The Missing and Bloodlands, said: "Royal County Down is a gorgeous golf course.

"We have some of the most beautiful views in Northern Ireland. I’m really looking forward to playing the Amgen Irish Open Pro Am this September.

"I have played a couple in the past and it’s always a great day out. I always have great craic.”

Meanwhile golf sensation, Rory McIlroy will also tee it up at Royal County Down this September, where he will bid for a second Irish Open crown after claiming victory at The K Club in 2016.

Also joining Rory at the Amgen Irish Open is 2019 Open Championship winner Shane Lowry, three-time Major Champion Pádraig Harrington and two-time PGA TOUR winner Séamus Power.

Further star names are still to be announced between now and September.

Royal County Down will host the Amgen Irish Open for the second time in its history from September 11-15 as the island of Ireland’s national open returns to Newcastle for the first time since 2015.

Tickets are selling fast and fans are urged to purchase in advance to secure their place and avoid disappointment.