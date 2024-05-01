Patrick Kielty, Johnny Sexton, Jimmy Nesbitt & Tommy Bowe to take part in Amgen Irish Open Pro-Am at Royal County Down

RTE Late Late Show presenter Patrick Kielty, former rugby players Johnny Sexton and Tommy Bowe and actor James Nesbitt will all take part in the Amgen Irish Open Pro Am at Royal County Down on September 11.
By Gemma Murray
Published 1st May 2024, 08:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry: Check out party after Zurich Classic victory with ...

And further celebrities are due to be announced in the coming weeks.

Actor James Nesbitt, best known for his roles in The Hobbit, Cold Feet, The Missing and Bloodlands, said: "Royal County Down is a gorgeous golf course.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Confirmed for the Pro-AmConfirmed for the Pro-Am
Confirmed for the Pro-Am

"We have some of the most beautiful views in Northern Ireland. I’m really looking forward to playing the Amgen Irish Open Pro Am this September.

"I have played a couple in the past and it’s always a great day out. I always have great craic.”

Meanwhile golf sensation, Rory McIlroy will also tee it up at Royal County Down this September, where he will bid for a second Irish Open crown after claiming victory at The K Club in 2016.

Also joining Rory at the Amgen Irish Open is 2019 Open Championship winner Shane Lowry, three-time Major Champion Pádraig Harrington and two-time PGA TOUR winner Séamus Power.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Further star names are still to be announced between now and September.

Royal County Down will host the Amgen Irish Open for the second time in its history from September 11-15 as the island of Ireland’s national open returns to Newcastle for the first time since 2015.

Tickets are selling fast and fans are urged to purchase in advance to secure their place and avoid disappointment.

To purchase tickets see here

Related topics:Johnny SextonRory McIlroyNorthern IrelandShane Lowry

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.