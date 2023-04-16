News you can trust since 1737
Pedestrian in a critical condition following road collision in south Belfast

A pedestrian is in a critical condition in hospital following an early morning collision in the Ormeau Road area of south Belfast.

By Mark Rainey
Published 16th Apr 2023, 11:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 11:14 BST

Police said the incident occurred at Cooke Street around 1.20am on Sunday April 16 and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Inspector Murphy said: “We are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage at the time the collision took place, this was close to the junction with Cooke Street.

"The pedestrian was taken to hospital where they remain in a critical but stable condition.

Cooke Street in south BelfastCooke Street in south Belfast
“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 179 16/04/23.

“The Ormeau Road had been closed for a time but has since reopened.”

Related topics:Police