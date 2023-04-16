Pedestrian in a critical condition following road collision in south Belfast

Police said the incident occurred at Cooke Street around 1.20am on Sunday April 16 and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Inspector Murphy said: “We are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage at the time the collision took place, this was close to the junction with Cooke Street.

"The pedestrian was taken to hospital where they remain in a critical but stable condition.

Cooke Street in south Belfast

“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 179 16/04/23.