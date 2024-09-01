Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Belfast Councillors have been told that the city pest control service is understaffed and is facing difficulties in recruiting new employees.

Council officers have explained to elected representatives there are not enough in-house council staff to deal with residents’ pest issues as well as dealing with pest control at council property.

Officers at a committee meeting at City Hall unsuccessfully asked for approval for a £700,000 outside contract for pest control but faced opposition from Sinn Féin, who believe the money should be brought in-house to expand the council’s own service.

Elected representatives were asked at the recent meeting of the Strategic Policy and Resources Committee to approve tenders and single tender actions over £30,000 and note contract modifications.

Pest control problems in Belfast

In the contracts update, amongst a list of actions, councillors were asked to approve a spend of £700,000 on a five year contract for outsourced pest control services, to complement the council’s own inhouse service. All contracts except the pest control contract were agreed by councillors.

A council report document states the contract would be “to support sites/premises/managers across the council with pest control services required at council owned sites.”

It adds: “These are additional services to what the council’s internal Pest Contract Unit provides. Consideration was given for the PCU to deliver these services inhouse, but was not considered viable due to resourcing/workload pressures within the PCU and the specialist nature of the pest control services that this tender would cover.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Ronan McLaughlin said: “I understand our own Pest Control Unit is under severe pressure in relation to this, across the city. This is a service we offer for free for our residents, even though we are not on a statutory footing to do so. And I definitely think that should continue.

“We have a previous pest control contract for this, so I would like to know the amount we actually did spend. And would it not be wiser to spend up to the value of £700,000 to invest in our own Pest Control Unit, where we would have them available 365 days a year, rather than having an external company who would only be there as and when described.

“That would increase the input of our own Pest Control Unit and we would have what is required in terms of the other commercial facilities that relate to this contract.”

The City Solicitor Nora Largey said: “The difficulty is staffing limits and also recruitment. Not only are there not enough staff to provide the current amount for residents but also there are difficulties in recruiting staff.

“Actually if we try to take this in-house, we are worried it would have a detrimental impact on the service we provide to the public. Obviously there are competing obligations, those to the public, and also those immediate response requirements.

“For example if there were pests observed in the Great Hall (at City hall) on a Saturday at 4pm we would need somebody there within an hour. We wouldn’t have the capacity inhouse to deliver for the public and internally as well.”

Councillor McLaughlin said: “Not having a report on what an inhouse model could look like is really tying our hands together in terms of trying to make an informed decision on this. Surely we would be using the £700,000 to create the jobs, in order to cement the capacity.”

He said: “We want to hire people to permanent positions” and said his party would not agree to the £700,000 outside contract. He asked for a report to be returned to the committee on a totally inhouse model for pest control.

The S,P and R committee supported the Sinn Féin proposition to not agree to the contract and have an inhouse paper prepared.