Picture special: Can you spot someone you know pounding the streets in the Belfast marathon?

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Published 4th May 2025, 10:08 BST
Updated 4th May 2025, 11:20 BST
Belfast marathon picture special updated during the race

Pictures from Press Eye and Pacemaker Press

The 43rd Belfast City Marathon has started with thousands of runners aiming to complete the 26.2-mile course. Picture By: Arthur Allison /Pacemaker Press.

The 43rd Belfast City Marathon has started with thousands of runners aiming to complete the 26.2-mile course. Picture By: Arthur Allison /Pacemaker Press. Photo: Pacemaker

General view of the start of the 2025 Moy Park Belfast City Marathon at Stormont Park, Belfast. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

General view of the start of the 2025 Moy Park Belfast City Marathon at Stormont Park, Belfast. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

General view of the start of the 2025 Moy Park Belfast City Marathon at Stormont Park, Belfast. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

General view of the start of the 2025 Moy Park Belfast City Marathon at Stormont Park, Belfast. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

General view of the start of the 2025 Moy Park Belfast City Marathon at Stormont Park, Belfast.

General view of the start of the 2025 Moy Park Belfast City Marathon at Stormont Park, Belfast. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

