Queen Camilla pins a flower onto King Charles III during a visit to Commercial Court, Belfast, which was ranked as the most "attractive street" in Northern Ireland in 2022, on the first day of their visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday March 19, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL King. Photo credit should read: Ben Birchall/PA WireQueen Camilla pins a flower onto King Charles III during a visit to Commercial Court, Belfast, which was ranked as the most "attractive street" in Northern Ireland in 2022, on the first day of their visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday March 19, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL King. Photo credit should read: Ben Birchall/PA Wire
Queen Camilla pins a flower onto King Charles III during a visit to Commercial Court, Belfast, which was ranked as the most "attractive street" in Northern Ireland in 2022, on the first day of their visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday March 19, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL King. Photo credit should read: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Picture special: The King and Queen have arrived in Belfast for a visit to Northern Ireland

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital strategist

Published 19th Mar 2025, 13:29 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 14:14 BST
Charles and Camilla are at the Commercial Court in the city to meet with members of the local community

Royal visit picture special

King Charles III and Queen Camilla speak to members of the public during a visit to Commercial Court, Belfast, which was ranked as the most "attractive street" in Northern Ireland in 2022, on the first day of their visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday March 19, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL King. Photo credit should read: Niall CarsonPA Wire

1.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla speak to members of the public during a visit to Commercial Court, Belfast, which was ranked as the most "attractive street" in Northern Ireland in 2022, on the first day of their visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday March 19, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL King. Photo credit should read: Niall CarsonPA Wire Photo: Niall Carson

Photo Sales
King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a visit to Commercial Court, Belfast, which was ranked as the most "attractive street" in Northern Ireland in 2022, on the first day of their visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday March 19, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL King. Photo credit should read: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

2.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a visit to Commercial Court, Belfast, which was ranked as the most "attractive street" in Northern Ireland in 2022, on the first day of their visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday March 19, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL King. Photo credit should read: Ben Birchall/PA Wire Photo: Ben Birchall

Photo Sales
King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet sitters depicted in the portraits during a visit to the Sea Holly Gallery in Belfast on the first day of their visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday March 19, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL King. Photo credit should read: Samir Hussein/PA Wire

3.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet sitters depicted in the portraits during a visit to the Sea Holly Gallery in Belfast on the first day of their visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday March 19, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL King. Photo credit should read: Samir Hussein/PA Wire Photo: Samir Hussein

Photo Sales
King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet sitters depicted in the portraits during a visit to the Sea Holly Gallery in Belfast on the first day of their visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday March 19, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL King. Photo credit should read: Samir Hussein/PA Wire

4. 01jpq8mcjghcgt1g11hh3axfjg.JPG

King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet sitters depicted in the portraits during a visit to the Sea Holly Gallery in Belfast on the first day of their visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday March 19, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL King. Photo credit should read: Samir Hussein/PA Wire Photo: Samir Hussein

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BelfastNorthern Ireland
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice