Picture special: The King and Queen have arrived in Belfast for a visit to Northern Ireland

Royal visit picture special
1.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla speak to members of the public during a visit to Commercial Court, Belfast, which was ranked as the most "attractive street" in Northern Ireland in 2022, on the first day of their visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday March 19, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL King. Photo credit should read: Niall CarsonPA Wire Photo: Niall Carson
2.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a visit to Commercial Court, Belfast, which was ranked as the most "attractive street" in Northern Ireland in 2022, on the first day of their visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday March 19, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL King. Photo credit should read: Ben Birchall/PA Wire Photo: Ben Birchall
3.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet sitters depicted in the portraits during a visit to the Sea Holly Gallery in Belfast on the first day of their visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday March 19, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL King. Photo credit should read: Samir Hussein/PA Wire Photo: Samir Hussein
4. 01jpq8mcjghcgt1g11hh3axfjg.JPG
King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet sitters depicted in the portraits during a visit to the Sea Holly Gallery in Belfast on the first day of their visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday March 19, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL King. Photo credit should read: Samir Hussein/PA Wire Photo: Samir Hussein
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.