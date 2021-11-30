PICTURES: Funeral of tragic principal Francis Lagan today

Francis Lagan, who has been described as “a giant of a man in his prime”, died on Friday after a falling tree struck his car.

He was principal of St Mary’s Primary School in Maghera, Co Londonderry.

Mr Lagan will be deeply mourned by his wife and four children.

His car was hit by the tree while travelling on the Dublin Road near Antrim.

A death notice said Requiem Mass for Mr Lagan would take place at 11am on Tuesday at St Patrick’s Church, Glen, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

The death notice described him as a “beloved husband” and “devoted father”.

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 30/11/2021 Family and Friends during the Funeral of School Principal Francis Lagan at St Patrick's Church, Glen on Tuesday.

