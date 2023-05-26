News you can trust since 1737
Police confirm death of 29-year-old man in Co Down road collision

A 29-year-old man has died following a road traffic collision in Co Down, police have confirmed.
By Mark Rainey
Published 26th May 2023, 22:16 BST- 1 min read
Ryan Mervyn Corken - image released by PSNIRyan Mervyn Corken - image released by PSNI
Ryan Mervyn Corken - image released by PSNI

A PSNI spokesperson said the collision occurred on the Glen Road in Comber on Friday morning.

The dead man has been named as Ryan Mervyn Corken.

The Friday evening, the spokesperson said: “The collision, involving three vehicles, occurred shortly after 9.15am on Friday, 26th May.“Officers attended alongside colleagues from other emergency services. Unfortunately, the driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene from his injuries.“He was 29-year-old Ryan Mervyn Corken from the Comber area.“The road has now fully reopened to motorists.“Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision has just begun. We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have relevant dash-cam or other footage available to contact officers at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 395 of 26/05/23.”