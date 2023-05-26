The Friday evening, the spokesperson said: “The collision, involving three vehicles, occurred shortly after 9.15am on Friday, 26th May.“Officers attended alongside colleagues from other emergency services. Unfortunately, the driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene from his injuries.“He was 29-year-old Ryan Mervyn Corken from the Comber area.“The road has now fully reopened to motorists.“Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision has just begun. We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have relevant dash-cam or other footage available to contact officers at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 395 of 26/05/23.”