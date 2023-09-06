Police Federation's unanimous 'no confidence' vote in deputy chief constable Mark Hamilton

Watch more videos on Shots!

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton has taken over the role following the resignation of the former chief constable, Simon Byrne earlier this week.

An extraordinary meeting of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland (PFNI) on Wednesday, federation members also voted to express no confidence in the Chief Operating Officer and the Assistant Chief Officer.

Mr Byrne had faced a barrage of criticism after a High Court judge ruled that two inexperienced constables had been unlawfully disciplined over their handling of a Troubles atrocity commemoration in 2021.

The damning outcome of the judicial review came just weeks after an unprecedented data breach released details on all 10,000 PSNI officers and support staff into the public domain.

In a statement, the PFNI said: “The decision followed a lengthy meeting which examined the fall-out from the Judicial review ruling which found that the suspension and repositioning of two probationer officers involved in the Ormeau Rd commemoration incident was unlawful.”

Federation chair, Liam Kelly, said: “We had a thorough and detailed discussion of all the issues relating to the JR ruling, the treatment of our two probationer officers and the monumental data breaches.

“Our Federation is of the collective view that because of his involvement in the decisions concerning the Ormeau Rd incident, and the real or perceived political interference in that process, we can have no confidence in him.

“Furthermore, in the wider context of the management, accountability and operation of the Service, my Federation colleagues said they had no confidence either in the Chief Operating Officer Ms McCreedy, and the Assistant Chief Officer, Ms Duffield.”

Mr Hamilton had been steering the organisation while moves are under way to recruit a new chief.

He had been expected to attend the federation’s meeting on Wednesday but was unable to attend due to an unplanned medical procedure.

A PSNI spokesman said the senior executive team is currently leading the organisation while Mr Hamilton recovers.

Addressing the NI Affairs Committee at Westminster (NIAC), ​on Tuesday, Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd rejected suggestions that the force is not currently fit for purpose.

ACC Todd also said the total cost of additional security measures and legal fees arising from the recent unprecedented data breach could top £240 million.

Mr Kelly said the PFNI central committee has expressed the need for “urgent clarification” from the PSNI’s Senior Executive Team (SET) over whether the PSNI would continue with its intention to appeal the Judicial Review ruling.

“There was also heavy criticism of the Northern Ireland Policing Board (NIPB) and the manner in which it handled the fall-out from the ongoing crisis and the need for a review of its effectiveness and role, specifically the interference it had in operational decision-making,” Mr Kelly said.

“The Service is in dire need of clear and strong leadership. We have to fix what’s fractured and change the entire way of working so that there isn’t a damaging and dangerous disconnect between the Senior Executive Team and all officers.

“We do our level best – often going well beyond what’s expected – to deliver professional policing for this entire community. To continue on that path, we must have a leadership that listens and acts on the genuine and constructive feedback from the rank-and-file.”