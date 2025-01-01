Police in fresh appeal for information about Co Down man missing for 19 years

Martin Kelly, from Holywood, Co Down, was last seen in Belfast on January 1 2006, when he was in his early 20s.

​Police in Northern Ireland have issued a fresh appeal for information about a missing man who disappeared 19 years ago.

Despite searches on land and water as well as extensive police inquiries, no trace of him has been found.

PSNI Detective Inspector Stephen Harvey said Mr Kelly's disappearance has had a profound effect on his family.

"Martin, who worked as a plumber and a part-time barman in the Priory Inn at Holywood, worked on New Year's Eve 2005 and then went on to two house parties with friends," he said.

"On New Year's Day , he and his friends went to Pat's Bar in Garmoyle Street to watch a football match. The friends left and Martin remained in the bar, talking to other customers. He left at about 7.10pm and hasn't been seen since.

"Martin, who is about 6ft 1in tall and of slim build with short dark hair, was wearing a black 'Guinness' T-shirt and blue jeans."

Mr Harvey said extensive inquiries have been carried out.

"Police investigating Martin's disappearance carried out searches on land and on the water and deployed the diving team and air support team in these searches," he said.

"We have also undertaken extensive inquiries but, despite conducting a wide range of interviews and reviewing all available CCTV relating to the incident, Martin has not been located.

"We remain committed and determined to discovering what happened to Martin and detectives will continue to follow up all new lines of inquiry and any new information.

"Police would urge anyone who may have knowledge of Martin's disappearance to contact the Police Service of Northern Ireland .