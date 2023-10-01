Police name victim of fatal road collision in Co Tyrone
On Sunday morning, a PSNI spokesman named the victim was 49-year-old Juraj Luptak, and added: “Enquiries into the incident are continuing at this time. Anyone who was travelling on the Pomeroy Road on Friday evening between 11.20pm and 11.45pm and has dash-cam footage they may have captured, can make contact with us on 101.
"The reference number is 1944 29/09/23.”
On Friday evening, immediately following the incident, police said the vehicle involved was a Citroen Berlingo van, and that the casualty had died “despite medical efforts”.
The spokesperson added: “We are grateful to the public’s immediate response following our earlier urgent appeal today, Saturday 30th September. The response to date has greatly helped with our investigation and initial enquiries.”