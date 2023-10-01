News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured

Police name victim of fatal road collision in Co Tyrone

A man who died following a single-vehicle road collision in Co Tyrone on Friday evening has been named by police.
By Mark Rainey
Published 1st Oct 2023, 11:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Oct 2023, 11:57 BST
Juraj Luptak. Photo released by PSNIJuraj Luptak. Photo released by PSNI
Juraj Luptak. Photo released by PSNI

On Sunday morning, a PSNI spokesman named the victim was 49-year-old Juraj Luptak, and added: “Enquiries into the incident are continuing at this time. Anyone who was travelling on the Pomeroy Road on Friday evening between 11.20pm and 11.45pm and has dash-cam footage they may have captured, can make contact with us on 101.

"The reference number is 1944 29/09/23.”

On Friday evening, immediately following the incident, police said the vehicle involved was a Citroen Berlingo van, and that the casualty had died “despite medical efforts”.

Pomeroy Road, Pomeroy, Co Tyrone. Google imagePomeroy Road, Pomeroy, Co Tyrone. Google image
Pomeroy Road, Pomeroy, Co Tyrone. Google image
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “We are grateful to the public’s immediate response following our earlier urgent appeal today, Saturday 30th September. The response to date has greatly helped with our investigation and initial enquiries.”