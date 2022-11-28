Police no longer looking for missing man Ciaran Coyle
Police have said they are no longer searching for missing many Ciaran Coyle following an appeal for information on Monday afternoon.
By Mark Rainey
13 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
28th Nov 2022, 11:58pm
Mr Coyle’s description was circulated by the PSNI shortly before 1pm, along with details of a vehicle he was believed to have been driving.
It was revealed that he had links to the Cavan and Donegal areas.
On Monday evening, the PSNI said: "Police are no longer searching for missing person Ciaran Coyle. Thank you for your help with this appeal.”