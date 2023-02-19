Political figures were among the first to pay tribute to Henry McDonald following news of his death
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: "Henry was an excellent journalist and one of the most knowledgeable commentators on Northern Ireland politics.
"I always enjoyed my conversations with a man who was good humoured, insightful and passionate about this place.”
DUP MLA Diane Forsythe also said she was “devastated” to learn of Henry’s death.
"Genuine, kind-hearted and professional… especially in dealing with the most sensitive issues,” she said.
Doug Beattie, the Ulster Unionist leader, said: “Genuinely sadden to hear that Henry McDonald has passed away. A fantastic journalist, author & friend.”
Alliance leader Naomi Long tweeted: “So sorry to learn of the death of Henry McDonald.
“He was a tenacious and perceptive journalist with a quick wit. He will be desperately missed. Thoughts with all his family and friends, grieving his loss.”
UUP MLA and former journalist Mike Nesbitt said: “Shocked to hear Henry McDonald has died. Wasn’t prepared for that sad news. He never pestered me, but he always asked the right, penetrating questions. A great journalist.”