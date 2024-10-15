PSNI make fresh appeal to locate missing Rosaleen Connors who was last seen on October 7

By Gemma Murray
Published 15th Oct 2024, 15:02 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 15:04 BST
Police have reissued an appeal to locate missing Rosaleen Connors on social media.
In the appeal which has now been shared around most PSNI Facebook social media pages, it says that there is growing concern for the wellbeing of Rosaleen Connors.

It adds that she was last seen on October 7 in the area of Sydenham Road/Queens Road.

Rosaleen is described as being 5ft 8ins tall with blue eyes and short brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a light grey under armour tracksuit and white Nike trainers.

Anyone who may have seen Rosaleen or who may know of her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1826 of 07/10/24

