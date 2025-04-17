PSNI now assisting colleagues in An Garda Síochána with their search for George Brennan who has links to may have links to the Causeway Coast and Glens area, and the Mid and East Antrim area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are currently assisting colleagues in An Garda Síochána with their search for a missing person.

George Brennan, aged 38, is missing from County Mayo in the Republic of Ireland.

George may have links to the Causeway Coast and Glens area, and the Mid and East Antrim area.

Missing George Brennan

As our enquiries continue, a member of the public has come forward to advise that they saw a man with a backpack hitchhiking at the Lisnakilly roundabout, outside Limavady, on Monday 14th April at around 4.45pm.

They saw the man get into a white van with writing on the side, travelling in the direction of Ballykelly.

We would ask anyone else who may have seen this man to come forward to police.

We are also keen to speak to the van driver.