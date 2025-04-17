PSNI now assisting colleagues in An Garda Síochána with their search for George Brennan who has links to may have links to the Causeway Coast and Glens area, and the Mid and East Antrim area
George Brennan, aged 38, is missing from County Mayo in the Republic of Ireland.
George may have links to the Causeway Coast and Glens area, and the Mid and East Antrim area.
As our enquiries continue, a member of the public has come forward to advise that they saw a man with a backpack hitchhiking at the Lisnakilly roundabout, outside Limavady, on Monday 14th April at around 4.45pm.
They saw the man get into a white van with writing on the side, travelling in the direction of Ballykelly.
We would ask anyone else who may have seen this man to come forward to police.
We are also keen to speak to the van driver.
If anyone has any other information relating to George’s whereabouts, we continue to ask that you contact police on 101, quoting reference number 831 of 12/04/25.
