Queen’s Birthday Honours: Former Belfast council chief ‘delighted’ with OBE

Suzanne Wylie, who recently ended a three-decade career at Belfast City Hall to become CEO of the Jersey Government, has been recognised for services to local government in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Wylie, a married mother of three, said she was “shocked” and “delighted” by the honour.

While she and husband John have now settled into a new life on the Channel Islands, the letter informing her of her inclusion on the Queen’s Birthday Honours list was posted to the family home in Belfast.

Suzanne Wylie has been awarded an OBE for services to local government in Northern Ireland

“It had to be opened by my daughter who photographed it and sent it to me,” Mrs Wylie told the PA news agency.

“It was a big surprise. I was shocked because I wasn’t really expecting it – I was delighted.”

Mrs Wylie joined the council straight from university. Her first job was as an environmental health officer.

The Belfast-born public servant fulfilled several other roles in the years ahead with a particular focus on public health.

She was involved in setting up community safety and district policing partnerships in Belfast, and also in an initiative to deploy antisocial behaviour officers in the city.

Mrs Wylie also took on a leadership role in emergency planning operations, heading up the council’s response to floods, snowfalls and water shortages.

She rose to the position of director of front-line services before being appointed chief executive in 2014, just at a time when Belfast City Council was expanding as part of local government reforms in Northern Ireland.

One of the highlights of her time in charge was the signing of the Belfast Region City Deal – a partnership involving the UK Government and local authorities that will see £850 million invested in the area in years to come.

Her tenure was not without controversy. In 2020, Mrs Wylie apologised for the council’s role in the funeral of senior republican Bobby Storey after it emerged that his family members were allowed to attend at a Belfast crematorium on a day when other families were denied access due to Covid-19 lockdown rules.

After making history as the first woman to head up Belfast City Council, she broke the glass ceiling again to become the first female chief executive of the government in Jersey.

Mrs Wylie is now involved in mentoring other aspiring female executives.

Reflecting on her honour, Mrs Wylie paid tribute to all her former colleagues at Belfast City Hall.