Queen’s funeral srvice ‘highlighted her connection to her people’

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the service at Westminster Abbey “reflected her deep Christian faith” and how connected the Queen was with her people.

“I though it was a very moving and a very uplifting service, and for it was a great honour to have been present,” the DUP leader said.

“Whilst it was a very sad occasion, as are all funeral services, nevertheless I felt that the choice of hymns that Her Majesty had selected reflected her deep Christian faith, and they are hymns that we would all be familiar with. I think that again highlights just how connected Her Majesty was with her people.

Northern Ireland's political leaders joined others from across the UK in Westminster Abbey for the State Funeral. BBC image

“I felt for the Royal Family as they took part in the service, it must have been very difficult for them.

“Speaking to people at the service and afterwards, there was a sense for many that we will never see the likes of this again.

“Today marks the end of an era, of the Queen’s reign, but heralds a new era with King Charles III.”

Sir Jeffrey added: “When you consider the number of people watching the funeral service all over the world, but also the leaders from around the world, and the representatives who were present.

“I think this confirms just what an impact the Queen had in terms of promoting and representing the United Kingdom, and the deep respect in which she was held right across the globe.

“It was a very fitting tribute to a wonderful woman who served our nation so well.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said: “It was a historic occasion, a monumental, remarkable service and I think those who participated, in particular the military, absolutely left me bursting with pride.

“I was very honoured to be there to listen to it, and it was very moving as well.

“You just got that real sense of that historic moment in time that we are not likely to see again. So I did have a real sense that I was passing through a particular historic moment in time.”

Mr Beattie said the moving service “would have put the hairs tingling on the back of your neck at times,” and added: “It was a very unifying service as well. Unifying with the people in Westminster Hall, unifying with the people throughout London, unifying with people throughout the United Kingdom, and also unifying the world in many ways.

“People were looking in and they were seeing a thousand years of tradition ... and all of the pomp and ceremony that goes with it. They will have seen that, and seen it with a sense of awe.

“Under Queen Elizabeth II the monarchy developed and changed with the times. I think under Charles III the monarchy will develop and change with the times. That is normal and we shouldn’t be afraid of it.”

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill also attended the funeral, and later tweeted: “Today I respectfully join leaders from Britain, Ireland & the international community at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II as she is laid to rest.