Radio Ulster's Hugo Duncan inducted into the prestigious IMRO Radio Hall of Fame
The broadcaster, known to his legion of fans as ‘Uncle Hugo’ and ‘The Wee Man from Strabane’, was inducted alongside fellow radio icons, Eddie Caffrey, Ray D’Arcy and Carol Dooley, at a ceremony at the IMRO offices in Dublin today, September 25.
The Radio Ulster star, who has a passion for country music and cream buns, said the award was something he would “never have expected in his wildest dreams”.
“I am on air every day to do my job, and bring a bit of joy into people’s homes and their hearts and put smiles on their faces.
“The most important thing about the programme are the listeners. We have all ages of people tuning in, from children with their parents or grandparents in the car on the way home from school, to people working in different places, as well as others on their own, and maybe going through a hard time.”
He added: “I just want to thank all the people who have worked with me down the years. When I started this job with the BBC 26 years ago I was pure ‘raw’ and so many people helped me. I was a singer who came in to play records, and they gave me encouragement. They knew my limitations back then, but they kept me right, and everybody helped me. They have always treated me professionally. This award is for them too.”
IMRO said the four luminaries’ voices have resonated across the airwaves for decades, “entertaining, informing, and inspiring countless listeners”.
"They have shaped the nation's soundscape, leaving a legacy that will be cherished for generations to come.”
Victor Finn, IMRO chief executive, headline sponsors of the Awards added: “We are delighted to recognise and celebrate the exceptional contributions of Hugo Duncan, Carol Dooley, Ray D'Arcy and Eddie Caffrey. Their legacy within the industry is undeniable, and they now take their well-deserved place among Ireland’s most esteemed broadcasters.”
The overall IMRO Radio Awards event will be at the annual gala on October 4 at the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny.