Relief of Londonderry: Apprentice Boys hail 'an outstanding day of colour and pageant, commemoration and celebration'

The main parade makes it's way across Craigavon Bridge.

The 336th anniversary of the Relief of Londonderry has been hailed as ‘an outstanding day of colour and pageant, commemoration and celebration’.

Around 10,000 Apprentice Boys, accompanied by 125 bands, took part in Saturday’s parade.

Thousands of spectators lined the route as the parade made its way around Londonderry.

In a statement, William Walker, governor of the Associated Clubs of the Apprentice Boys, said: “The Association has worked hard to ensure an enjoyable day for all in Londonderry for our Annual Commemorations. It has been an outstanding day of colour and pageant, Commemoration and celebration.

William Walker, Governor of the General Committee, marching on Saturday.

“Our thanks to the PSNI, Translink and Council departments we have worked with over the past six months and more to bring everything together and for their support in undertaking changes that have improved movement around the City for those on parade and for the general public.

“We’d like to thank the Maiden City Festival who entertained visitors from across the World on the Walls in St. Columb’s Cathedral and in the Memorial Hall. Visitors have poured through the doors of the Siege Museum individually and on booked tours learning about the Siege, the Apprentice Boys and the City. The Festival continues to set the mood ahead of the main event at the weekend.

William Walker, Governor of the General Committee, places a wreath at the Londonderry War Memorial.

“Thanks too to the Dean of St.Columb’s for the annual public Service of Thanksgiving for the Relief of Derry, which to the Association is the most important part of the day; in the historic Cathedral that played such an vital role in the Siege, we have the opportunity to give thanks to God for deliverance.

“We’ll be sitting down in the next week or so to thoroughly review all reports, debrief with the PSNI and our Marshal team, to take action as appropriate and to carry forward learning points on how to improve further for the future.