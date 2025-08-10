Relief of Londonderry: Apprentice Boys hail 'an outstanding day of colour and pageant, commemoration and celebration'
Around 10,000 Apprentice Boys, accompanied by 125 bands, took part in Saturday’s parade.
Thousands of spectators lined the route as the parade made its way around Londonderry.
In a statement, William Walker, governor of the Associated Clubs of the Apprentice Boys, said: “The Association has worked hard to ensure an enjoyable day for all in Londonderry for our Annual Commemorations. It has been an outstanding day of colour and pageant, Commemoration and celebration.
“Our thanks to the PSNI, Translink and Council departments we have worked with over the past six months and more to bring everything together and for their support in undertaking changes that have improved movement around the City for those on parade and for the general public.
“We’d like to thank the Maiden City Festival who entertained visitors from across the World on the Walls in St. Columb’s Cathedral and in the Memorial Hall. Visitors have poured through the doors of the Siege Museum individually and on booked tours learning about the Siege, the Apprentice Boys and the City. The Festival continues to set the mood ahead of the main event at the weekend.
“Thanks too to the Dean of St.Columb’s for the annual public Service of Thanksgiving for the Relief of Derry, which to the Association is the most important part of the day; in the historic Cathedral that played such an vital role in the Siege, we have the opportunity to give thanks to God for deliverance.
“We’ll be sitting down in the next week or so to thoroughly review all reports, debrief with the PSNI and our Marshal team, to take action as appropriate and to carry forward learning points on how to improve further for the future.
“Finally, I would like to thank the thousands of Apprentice Boys who wore the Crimson with Pride, the bands engaged, and their family and friends, and the many visitors spectating, for making another memorable day for our Association and for the City. We hope all had a safe journey home and look forward to seeing everyone once again in beloved Londonderry.”
