Residents urged to check sheds and garages for vanished mum Debbie Crothers as up to 50 volunteers per day comb the Carrickfergus area

Between 30 and 50 volunteers per day are currently deployed to look for the 53-year-old Carrickfergus mother, who disappeared a week ago.

Sean McCarry, head of the Community Rescue Service (CRS) – a charity which carries out manhunts for missing people – filled in some of the details around her disappearance.

He said she was last seen by a visitor who left her home in the Dunluskin Gardens area of Carrick at 6.30pm on Friday, December 10.

Neighbours later noticed her TV was on in the house, but the door was open.

With Debbie nowhere to be seen, the police were notified.

Mr McCarry put the window during which she could have disappeared at roughly between 6.30pm that Friday, and 8am the next day.

She is blonde, slim, just over 5ft tall, and was thought to be wearing a long, dark coat.

So far, much of the searching has been concentrated in the surrounding neighbourhoods and the nearby Bashfordlands Woods.

Police have already asked anyone in the area to check their dashcam footage for her.

And now Mr McCarry has asked residents to do a sweep of their sheds, garages and gardens too.

He said of Debbie: “She’s well-known in the local area because she’s lived here for such a long time.

“Everybody speaks of her as a quiet, private individual.

“She obviously has a great deal of faith. Church meant a lot to her. Her neighbours and friends are all very concerned.”

He said that his teams have no time limit on how long they will continue to search for Debbie.

Anyone with information can find CRS contact details at www.communityrescue.org or call the PSNI on 101, quoting reference number 459 11/12/21.

