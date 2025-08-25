Rev Martin Smyth: ‘God’s chosen man to lead Orange Order’

​Tributes have been paid to “titan of unionism” Rev Martin Smyth, who stepped into the shoes of a murdered MP and led the Orange Order through the darkest days of the Troubles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rev Smyth led the Orange Order from 1972 to 1998 and served as South Belfast UUP MP from 1982-2005, replacing Rev Robert Bradford after he was murdered by the IRA.

He challenged for leadership of the UUP in 1995 but lost out to David Trimble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Current UUP leader Mike Nesbitt described him as an “ever-present heavyweight in local politics”.

The late Rev Martin Smyth, a former grand master of the Orange Order, speaking at a 12th July parade in 1978 Pic: Pacemaker Press

He added: “From my days as a broadcast journalist, he was an ever-present heavyweight in local politics, whose views were always important.

“He may not have been as prominent as others in the public sphere, but was hugely influential behind the scene."

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said he was “a stalwart of unionism” who stepped forward as MP in South Belfast at a most volatile time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Firm and faithful, he represented his constituents and NI with a strong sincere strength and unswerving belief in the Union,” he added.

Rev Smyth during the 2001 Twelfth demonstration in Belfast in 2001

A Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland spokesman described Rev Smyth as “God’s chosen man to lead the institution through the most turbulent times in the history of Northern Ireland”.

The ordained Presbyterian minister passed away on Friday. He was brought up in the Donegall Road area of Belfast and attended Methodist College Belfast and Trinity College Dublin.

TUV leader Jim Allister said the former MP had “served Protestantism and unionism for many years through some of the worst of the terrorist campaign – he himself replacing Rev Robert Bradford MP in Parliament when he was murdered by the IRA”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UUP peer Lord Empey said Rev Smyth “led the way” in Parliament in his pursuit of legislation to assist the disabled.

“It was a consistent theme of his representation of the people of Northern Ireland,” he said. “While well known and respected for his defence of unionism, his compassion for those less fortunate shone through.”

Former UUP MLA Danny Kennedy described him as “a deeply committed Christian and an unapologetic unionist” and said he “gave leadership in difficult and different times”.

Former Alliance leader Lord John Alderdice expressed his “sincere sympathy” to Rev Smyth's family, friends and political colleagues after his “long and influential life”. He too noted one aspect of Rev Smyth's political skills was that he could “facilitate important understandings away from the public eye”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland spokesman said: “His leadership was vital – steering and stabilising the institution during the dark days of the Troubles.

“Martin Smyth was a titan of unionism, and his sage advice and calming voice was often listened to during the many political crises faced for 30 years.”

Orange Order Grand Master Edward Stevenson paid particular tribute to his character.

He said: “A word that is often overused is gentleman, but it describes Martin Smyth, a gracious, faithful and humble Orange brother – whether conducting a church service, chairing Grand Lodge meetings or attending his private lodge, Martin was generous with his time and talents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing on X, former DUP first minister Baroness Arlene Foster expressed her sorrow about the news.

“My Granny Sills had his photo on her mantelpiece and I was then privileged to know and work with him,” she said, recalling her time in the UUP. “Thinking of his family and many friends across NI and the wider UK.”

Also writing on X, Lord Peter Weir of Ballyholme described him as “a staunch unionist and Orangeman, dedicated public servant and man of conviction”. He added: “He was prepared to be a political representative at a time when it literally risked his life.”

Paying a heartfelt personal tribute in a Facebook post, former DUP MLA William Humphrey said it was “desperately sad news that my good friend and one of my political mentors, Rev Martin Smyth, has been called home”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former UUP member added: “I was honoured and privileged to work with Martin for many years, as trusted colleagues in the Ulster Unionist Party. Throughout turbulent times internally I always found myself on the same side as Martin; I trusted his political judgment and instincts implicitly.

“A man of deep faith, honesty and integrity, Martin Smyth was a political giant, an outstanding leader and above all, a good and decent man.”

When his mother passed away in 2006 he visited their home, he said, attending both of his parents' funerals.

Orange Order Grand Secretary Rev Mervyn Gibson said that he was regularly ahead of his time politically – and was most influential in his Orange leadership role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1975 he engaged in secret talks with the SDLP and he attracted DUP criticism when he said in 1993 that Sinn Fein could be included in talks on certain conditions. In August 1994, amid mounting rumours of an imminent PIRA ceasefire, he said that a renunciation of violence and handover of arms would mean that unionists would have to “learn to deal” with Sinn Fein.

“I think he explored possibilities," said Rev Gibson.

“He was often listened to as well, and probably at times, would have been ahead of his time. But he didn't go so far in front of the people that he wasn't followed.”

He noted that as the UUP and Orange Order were formally linked until 2005, he was often able to “deliver” Orange support for the party.

“I think it would be fair to say his talents were particularly in his leadership of the Orange institution.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amid the hype of Gerry Adams's visit to New York at the beginning of February 1994, Rev Smyth had a 'prayer breakfast' meeting with President Clinton in Washington.

In December 1996 he announced his retirement as grand master of the Orange Order, as the Drumcree controversy began to emerge.

He later aligned himself with the ‘No’ cause against the Belfast Agreement.

Former BBC political correspondent Mark Simpson said he was “overshadowed” in the 1980s and 1990s by “loud, tub-thumping politicians”.