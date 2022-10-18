Trevor Kelly

Rev Canon Derek Kerr, from Drummaul Parish Church in Randalstown, will be taking part in his friend’s funeral in St Colmanell’s Parish Church Ahoghill, tomorrow (Wednesday 19th October) at 12.30pm.

Speaking to the News Letter, Rev Kerr said "Trevor joined us in 2016 and it developed very quickly into a solid friendship”.

"He had been a lay minister in another parish but then the Bishop assigned him to me in our parish.

"Trevor, his wife Aurelia and I just became very close and spent a lot of time together. We were easy with each other I suppose and it was lovely to spend time with them.

“But when Aurelia was killed in the terrible accident we got closer by virtue of the situation, I suppose,” he added.

Rev Kerr said his friend was “very popular in the parish”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You say nice things of people at a time like this, but Trevor was just such a gentleman,” he said. “A death like this could test your faith because you question why this could happen.

"Trevor was the loveliest guy, gentle but no-one’s foo,” he added.

"He was often there for me when I needed him and when I became aware of his presence it gave me a boost. We became exceptionally close in a short period of time – but we didn’t know we only had a short time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a privilege and an honour to be one of his closest friends.”

Countless tributes have been paid to Trevor Kelly – who was a business studies teacher in Hazelwood Integrated College in Newtownabbey.

Yesterday Hazelwood Integrated College posted: “Sadly, a tragedy has happened in our school community.

"Our esteemed colleague and senior teacher, Reverend Trevor Kelly has died suddenly after a short illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a tragic loss to Trevor’s family and to our school community.

"Trevor was one of our most longstanding members of staff having worked at the College for the past 30 years.

"He was a member of the College Senior Leadership Team and Head of Business Studies and Public Services, as well as serving as the college Chaplain.

“The entire Hazelwood community is devastated at Trevor’s sudden passing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To assist in supporting our staff and pupils through this time of grief, trained staff from the Education Authority’s Critical Incident Response Team have been assigned to the school to provide support.”

Funeral arrangements released for 55-year-old Rev Kelly, who died around a year after his beloved wife Aurelia, say: “Kelly, Rev Trevor 15th October 2022, peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital, after a short illness.

"Much loved husband of the late Aurelia, devoted father of Andrew and Rebecca, much loved father in law of Laura. Beloved son of Betty and the late Eric, and dear brother of Glenn and Lynne.”