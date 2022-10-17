Funeral arrangements have now been released for the 55-year-old who died around a year after his beloved wife Aurelia.

A post on James Henry Funeral Services page says: “Kelly, Rev Trevor 15th October 2022, peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital, after a short illness.

"Much loved husband of the late Aurelia, devoted father of Andrew and Rebecca, much loved father in law of Laura. Beloved son of Betty and the late Eric, and dear brother of Glenn and Lynne.

"Deeply regretted by the wider Kelly and Martin families”.

It adds: “A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in St Colmanell’s Parish Church Ahoghill, on Wednesday 19th October at 12.30pm, interment afterwards at adjoining churchyard. “House strictly private. Family flowers only.

"For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord"

Jeremiah 29 V11”

A post on Church of Ireland Diocese of Connor Facebook page also says: “It is with great sadness we record the death of the Rev Trevor Kelly, curate in the Parishes of Drummaul, Duneane and Ballyscullion.

“Trevor, 55, took ill on Tuesday October 11, and died on Saturday evening, October 15, in the ICU of Antrim Area Hospital.”

The post adds that Rev Kelly is survived by his son Andrew, daughter Rebecca, daughter-in-law Laura, his mother Betty, brother Glenn and sister Lynne, to whom sincere sympathy is extended.

Aurelia Kelly died on November 4, 2021, following a two-vehicle road traffic collision at the Frosses Road area of Ballymoney.

Rev Trevor Kelly, curate in the Parishes of Drummaul, Duneane and Ballyscullion

The post adds, from the Bishop of Connor, the Rt Rev George Davison: “I’m devastated at the news of the death of the Rev Trevor Kelly and want to assure Andrew, Rebecca and the whole Kelly and Martin family circles of my prayerful sympathy at this very sad time for them.

“Trevor was the epitome of a Christian pastor, a man of sincere faith with a gentle soul and genuine care for people.

"His warmth and friendship were appreciated by all who knew him, in the church and in his ‘daytime’ job as a teacher in Hazelwood Integrated College.

“Whilst we are all struggling to take in the fact that Trevor’s death comes less than a year since his beloved wife Aurelia died in a tragic motor accident, I’m praying that each of us will find comfort in the knowledge that they have gone ahead of us into God’s new kingdom, where tears and sorrow are banished and all things are made new in Christ.”

And in an online post Hazelwood Integrated College said: “Sadly, a tragedy has happened in our school community. Our esteemed colleague and senior teacher, Reverend Trevor Kelly has died suddenly after a short illness.

“This is a tragic loss to Trevor’s family and to our school community. Trevor was one of our most longstanding members of staff having worked at the College for the past 30 years.

"He was a member of the College Senior Leadership Team and Head of Business Studies and Public Services, as well as serving as the college Chaplain.

“The entire Hazelwood community is devastated at Trevor’s sudden passing.

"To assist in supporting our staff and pupils through this time of grief, trained staff from the Education Authority’s Critical Incident Response Team have been assigned to the school to provide support.”

Tributes to the school post include: “Heartbreaking. Thoughts and prayers with his family, friends and work colleagues xx”, “Heartbreaking. Thoughts and prayers with his family, friends and work colleagues xx”, “So sad thinking of his family and friends at this sad time” and “Gentleman”.

Also online, St Colmanells and Portglenone Church of Ireland, posted: “Many of you will have heard the sad and shocking news that Trevor Kelly died yesterday evening. “Coming less than a year after Aurelia's death (Trevor's wife) this is such a turmoil for the family.

" Trevor was very well known and loved throughout our congregation and the community of Ahoghill, and his passing will be hard on many. Please continue to pray going forward, for his young daughter Rebecca, his son Andrew, daughter-in-law Laura and the wider family.

“The LORD is close to the broken hearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” (Psalm 34:18)”

Elsewhere another tribute said: “Derek Kerr – The dearest of friends and the lovliest of people. His value was immense and his loss devastating”, “Ian Linton – Sincere sympathies to Trevor’s family at such a desperately sad time”, “Mellissa Jeffers – Very sad. Trevor was a very kind fellow student in Dublin. Deep sympathy for his family and for all who grieve his passing” and “Christ Church Lisburn – Prayers for his son and daughter in their loss of a father, his mother, brother and sister, the school and parish he worked in and colleagues in ministry. May the Lord draw near and bring comfort and hope”.