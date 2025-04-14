Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland during the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club on January 23, 2011 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland during the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club on January 23, 2011 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy career images gallery 2011 - 2025: ‘Dream come true’ – Rory McIlroy finally completes grand slam with Masters win

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital strategist

Published 14th Apr 2025, 15:25 BST
Rory McIlroy hailed a “dream come true” after beating Justin Rose in a play-off to win the 89th Masters and finally complete the career grand slam

McIlroy threatened to squander a five-shot lead with eight holes to play before holding his nerve to birdie the first extra hole after an extraordinary final day at Augusta National.

Have a look back at the ups and Downs so far

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland lines up a putt during the final round of The Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on January 23, 2011 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

1. 2011

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland lines up a putt during the final round of The Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on January 23, 2011 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) Photo: Andrew Redington

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits a shot during a practice round prior to the start of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club on January 24, 2012 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

2. 2012

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits a shot during a practice round prior to the start of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club on January 24, 2012 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images) Photo: Scott Halleran

Winner Golfer Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses with the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year award as part of the 2012 Laureus World Sports Awards in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Phil Inglis/Getty Images for Laureus)

3. 2012

Winner Golfer Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses with the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year award as part of the 2012 Laureus World Sports Awards in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Phil Inglis/Getty Images for Laureus) Photo: Phil Inglis

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland is unveiled as a new brand ambassador for Nike at the Fairmont hotel on January 14, 2013 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

4. 2013

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland is unveiled as a new brand ambassador for Nike at the Fairmont hotel on January 14, 2013 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) Photo: Andrew Redington

