Rory McIlroy’s career grand slam celebrated with Royal Mail postmark

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rory McIlroy's career grand slam will be celebrated with a special Royal Mail postmark.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Irish golfer defeated Justin Rose in a play-off at Augusta National to win the 89th Masters and become the sixth man to win all four of golf's majors.

McIlroy said it was a "dream come true" after he became the first European golfer to win the Masters, PGA Championship, US Open and Open Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The achievement cemented his position amongst the best golfers of all time.