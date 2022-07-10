Royal Black: Remove ‘influence of foreign powers’ from Northern Ireland

As tens of thousands gather for the institution’s annual 13th July parade and ‘sham fight’ pageant in Scarva on Wednesday, a main resolution will also call for the removal of the “influence of foreign powers” from Northern Ireland.

The organisers are expecting record numbers to converge on the Co Down village as the Covid-disrupted event returns for the first time in three years.

The popular sham fight, between the forces of King William III and King James II, will take place on Scarvagh Demesne at 1.30pm, followed by a religious service at 2pm.

Bumper crowds are expected at this year's 'sham fight' in Scarva - the first since before the Covid pandemic.

Proceedings get under way at 11.15am when more than 4,000 Royal Black members and around 75 bands parade through the village. The three platform resolutions focus on faith, loyalty and the UK constitution.

Members will hear that the institution is “committed to the furtherance of the Reformed Christian message of the Cross,” and that the Queen “remains an important figurehead for our nation and the Commonwealth during times of enormous social change”.

The constitutional resolution states: “As Northern Ireland continues to live under the influence of foreign powers, which have diluted our constitutional right to remain as citizens of the United Kingdom, we call upon Her Majesty’s Government to restore the citizens of Northern Ireland to full citizenship of the United Kingdom as set out in the Act of Union and remove the influence of foreign powers.”

It adds: “We also implore that all politicians use their powers to deliver successful and democratic government throughout the UK by providing adequate services which meet the needs of all the people. This will lead to a successful United Kingdom where all citizens will feel equally valued.”

The platform proceedings will be attended by Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson; Sir Knight Andrew Boyce, worshipful master of RBP 1000; and Sir Knight Rev Rodney Magennis, as well as worshipful district masters from Newry, Portadown, Markethill, and Banbridge.

Grand Master Rev Anderson said: “We are anticipating a fantastic turnout. The procession and sham fight at Scarva hold a special place in the parading calendar, and I believe people will want to mark this year as a time to enjoy the freedom from restrictions.”

He added: “July 13 provides a great opportunity for families and friends to come together, to renew acquaintances, and to experience the pageantry of the procession and spectacle of the sham fight.”

Rev Anderson also said that, as a Christian-based organisation, the religious service on the day “is extremely important to our members”.

Commending the organising committee – drawn from the Sir Knight Alfred Buller Memorial RBP – he said they deserved praise for their “commitment and professionalism in maintaining the only re-enactment of its kind on these islands”.