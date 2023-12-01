People posting Christmas cards and letters are in for a festive surprise thanks to a singing postbox in Belfast

A Royal Mail singing postbox is coming to Belfast to deliver joy and cheer to the city centre this Christmas.

One of four throughout the UK, the red and gold coloured postboxes will surprise and serenade members of the public when they post their cards and letters.

Decorated with snowmen, snowflakes and gold stars, the pillars respond to post with festive tunes such as Jingle Bells, We Wish You A Merry Christmas and Deck The Halls.

The local singing postbox on Donegall Square West will be available throughout December.

Nick Landon, chief commercial officer at Royal Mail, said: “This is Royal Mail’s busiest time of the year. December sees about twice as many letters, cards and parcels as other months.

"At Royal Mail, we’re geared up to help with all your festive preparations, whether that’s delivering the nation’s love and best wishes through Christmas cards, or the presents that tens of millions of people will be shopping online for right now. This year we’re adding some extra festive joy and cheer for people sending their letters and Christmas cards to loved ones through our amazing singing postboxes. Have a very Merry Christmas!”

Royal Mail is also marking Christmas with a series of five new stamps, inspired by traditional carols – the first Christmas stamps to feature the silhouette of the King.

Meanwhile, Royal Mail encouraged customers to order their online gifts and shopping well in advance and to post their festive greetings early.