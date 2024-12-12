Royal Visit: Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, sees the work of Cash for Kids during one day visit to Northern Ireland

Cash for Kids, Northern Ireland’s largest gift appeal received an early festive boost following a visit by the Duke of Edinburgh, HRH Prince Edward, to the charity’s Mission Christmas headquarters in Belfast.
With 1 in 4 children now living in poverty, the charity is working round the clock to ensure no child in Northern Ireland wakes up without a gift on Christmas morning.
Prince Edward visited as the Mission Christmas appeal enters its final week for people deliver their gifts and cash donations.
And with requests and applications for gifts hitting an all-time high, Prince Edward’s interest in the charity and the team of volunteers who make the magic happen, was a welcome boost.
Pictures: Matt Mackey
