A young Co Down man has become a social media hit due to his passion for baking to raise funds for people in need around the world.

Ryan Bogues, 30, has been fundraising for different charities since he was 20, baking cakes and creating homemade jams to sell to members of the public with the support of his mum, sister, and loyal customers.

The Crossgar man, who has Down’s syndrome, has raised more than £80,000 for local, national, and international charities with 'Ryan’s Cookie Box', which will celebrate 10 years in April.

With his latest two-month baking marathon, Ryan is fundraising for ShelterBox which provides emergency shelter and supports people all over the world who have had to flee their homes because of conflict or disaster.

ShelterBox supported people with tents following recent severe flooding in Pakistan.

Ryan’s mum Hazel Bogues said: “We try to support charities that Ryan understands. ShelterBox has such a clear and simple message and Ryan can really get the idea of how tents, lights, pans, and mattresses help in the event of major disasters.

“Ryan really enjoys baking – and is a fine baker. He likes to see people enjoying his baking. I think it is fair to say that he sees this as his job, takes great pride in the fact that it is his and is very proud of what we bake. Most importantly, he sees his job as being to help people, and he doesn't make a fuss about it.”

She added: “Ryan (all of us really), have made such good friends through Ryan's Cookie Box. There is real pride in Ryan and his achievements – and this stretches all over the world through the magic of social media – some who follow for the baking and fundraising, and others who follow to see Ryan's journey in it all.

“I hope we provide encouragement and hope for families who might be starting on their own journey of having a youngster with additional needs in the family. We are blessed.”

Having been first inspired by ShelterBox’s response to people displaced by the conflict in Ukraine in 2022, he is now baking for the third time to fundraise for the charity.

Every month, Ryan has a renewed sense of determination for his baking and fundraising. This year has been no different, despite losing power during Storm Eowyn.

Hazel said: “During the recent storm our electricity was out for five days, and the house was very cold and dark.

“Ryan piled on the extra jumpers and blankets but really hates the dark.”

Ryan shows off the latest batch of his baking for charity.

The charity gave him a solar-powered light to use during power cuts, which comforted him in his bedroom at night and helped him empathise with those overseas that he is helping.

Hazel said Ryan's Cookie Box is a well-loved fixture in the community, with generous customers coming from all over Northern Ireland to try his bakes and donate to charity. Supporters also donate fruit, jam jars, and local eggs to support Ryan and Hazel with their cakes, jam, jellies, and chutneys.

As well as raising thousands of pounds for ShelterBox, Ryan regularly fundraises for Marie Curie, the ADSUM Foundation (which provides essential services in Madagascar), Ballynahinch Food Bank, and The Downpatrick Steam Railway.